20.01.2017
Miloš Vec

I wanna hold your hand

Controversies over Muslims refusing to shake hands with non-Muslims are typical of the conflicts affecting today's multi-religious societies. Appeals to the law are not the answer: processes of social self-regulation need to take their course beyond formal authority, argues Miloš Vec. [ more ]

20.01.2017
Adam Zagajewski

A defence of ardour

11.01.2017
Shalini Randeria, Anna Wójcik

Mobilizing law for solidarity

10.01.2017
Ira Katznelson, Agnieszka Rosner

Solidarity after Machiavelli

31.12.2016
Camille Leprince, Lynn SK

Portraits of three women...

22.12.2016
Eurozine Review

The destruction of society

'Osteuropa' rages at the destruction of Russian society; 'Merkur' delves into the history of Eurasianism; 'Vikerkaar' is sanguine about the decline of universalism; 'New Eastern Europe' has divided opinions about borders; 'Ord&Bild' finds humanism at sea; 'Il Mulino' debates the difficulties of democracy in Italy and the West; 'Blätter' seeks responses to the whitelash; 'Mittelweg 36' historicizes pop and protest; 'Critique & Humanism' looks at Bulgarian youth cultures; 'Res Publica Nowa' considers labour; and 'Varlik' examines the origins of literary modernism in Turkey.

24.11.2016
Eurozine Review

The ordinary state of emergency

20.10.2016
Eurozine Review

The Lilliput syndrome

14.09.2016
Eurozine Review

The violent closet?

27.07.2016
Eurozine Review

Peak democracy?


Miloš Vec

I wanna hold your hand

Multinormativity Controversies over Muslims refusing to shake hands with non-Muslims are typical of the conflicts affecting today's multi-religious societies. Appeals to the law are not the answer: processes of social self-regulation need to take their course beyond formal authority, argues Miloš Vec.

20.01.2017
 

Debating Solidarity in Europe

Shalini Randeria, Anna Wójcik

Mobilizing law for solidarity

An interview with Shalini Randeria

Law Legal transnationalization takes place at different paces, setting human rights against trade and property protections, argues social anthropologist Shalini Randeria. The instrumentalization of solidarity by nascent ethno-nationalism must be resisted at the political not the legal level.

11.01.2017
Ira Katznelson, Agnieszka Rosner

Solidarity after Machiavelli

An interview with Ira Katznelson

political science Solidarity in liberal democracies is pluralistic, argues political scientist Ira Katznelson; it allows particularities of time and place while satisfying a widely held human interest. Democracy, too, takes a variety of forms and is best measured by historical standards.

10.01.2017
David Abraham, Claus Offe, Slawomir Sierakowski

Liberalism, populism and the challenges of post-transformation in eastern Europe and beyond

populism The migration crisis has triggered a shift in politics towards an ethic of responsibility; the question of the 'we' reappears in pre-political concepts like ethnicity and national culture. A panel discussion on the rise of rightwing populism in Europe and the US.

16.12.2016
 

Irina Borogan, Andrei Soldatov

Don't blame technology

hacking scandal Russian hackers were able to interfere in the US election because of public receptivity to anti-establishment messages. Journalists Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan argue that distrust in traditional media provides fertile ground for Russian disinformation.

26.12.2016
 

A look into the latest issues

Eurozine Review

The destruction of society

Journals digest 'Osteuropa' rages at the destruction of Russian society; 'Merkur' delves into the history of Eurasianism; 'Vikerkaar' is sanguine about the decline of universalism; 'New Eastern Europe' has divided opinions about borders; 'Ord&Bild' finds humanism at sea; 'Il Mulino' debates the difficulties of democracy in Italy and the West; 'Blätter' seeks responses to the whitelash; 'Mittelweg 36' historicizes pop and protest; 'Critique & Humanism' looks at Bulgarian youth cultures; 'Res Publica Nowa' considers labour; and 'Varlik' examines the origins of literary modernism in Turkey.

22.12.2016

Jens Siegert

Russia's spiral of repression

The trial against Valentina Cerevatenko and the Women of the Don Union

russia When Russian NGOs resisted the law obliging them to declare themselves as foreign agents, the Ministry of Justice began to blacklist them itself. One such group is the Women of the Don Union, whose operations have been paralysed by a criminal investigation into its director Valentina Cerevatenko.

21.12.2016
 

Ulrike Guérot

Can we live in a borderless world?

Europe's borders In a 'flat world' and with global interconnectedness, there is no longer a place for the sovereign right of national 'non-inteference', argues Ulrike Guérot. Europe must begin thinking about 'network democracy', in which social cohesion is organized beyond borders.

15.12.2016
 

Suzana Milevska

53 wounds in solidarity

Appropriation and 'hostipitality' in the slogan 'we refugees'

solidarity Expressions of solidarity with refugees can conceal essentialism and condescension based on citizenship, class and religion. Governments' flagrant neglect of responsibilities entailed by use of the 'we' reveals the aporias of a solidarity founded in national belonging, argues Suzana Milevska.

09.12.2016
 

Solidarity with Memorial

Appeal Eurozine partner journal Osteuropa supports an appeal for solidarity with Russian human rights group Memorial, whose international branch has been labelled a "foreign agent" by the Russian justice ministry.

More information Solidarity with Memorial

Grigori Ochotin

Agent hunting

The campaign against NGOs in Russia

The so-called "agents law" passed in 2012 has been ramped up since the revolution in Ukraine, making it practically impossible for NGOs receiving financial support from abroad to function. Whether it remains possible to advocate for democratic values in Russia depends on political decision-making both in Russia and the West.

06.12.2016
 

Russia in global dialogue

Vladimir Malakhov

"Us" and "Them"

Post-Soviet migration in Russia and (re)making symbolic boundaries

Russia has been described as the second largest country of immigration after the US. Until recently, however, both host society and immigrants were part of the same political and cultural community. This process of "othering" affects different groups in different ways.

06.12.2016
 

Jürgen Habermas

For a democratic polarization

An interview with Jürgen Habermas

populism Accommodate or confront? Either reaction to rightwing populism allows it to set the political agenda, argues Jürgen Habermas in interview. The Left must regain the initiative and offer a credible response the destructive forces of unbridled capitalism.

22.11.2016
 
Ana Hofman, Almantas Samalavicius

Neoliberalism and higher education in Central Europe

A conversation with ethnomusicologist Ana Hofman

Interview Recent cuts in higher education spending fuels the commodification of knowledge, the precarization of academic work, and de-solidarization within the scienitific community. Slovenian ethnomusicologist Ana Hofman in conversation with the Lithuanian journal Kulturos barai.

25.11.2016
 

Christopher Schaefer

When populism overruns its borders

Making sense of Donald Trump's foreign policy

US election Hawk or dove? Donald Trump's synthesis of populist isolationism and nationalist triumphalism produces an erratic and unpredictable stance on America's international role. The foreign policies of populist precedents provide clues as to how Trump thinks about the rest of the world.

11.11.2016

George Blecher

Picking up the pieces

Epilogue to an ugly war

Epilogue Trump's win was far from unpredictable: the Clinton campaign failed to take popular resentment seriously. Whether or not Trump follows up on all of his many election promises, more conflict can be expected.

14.11.2016
 

new focal point

Debating Solidarity in Europe

Focal Point In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, questions of inequality and solidarity have become intertwined. Over the past year, however, questions of solidarity have also been central in connection to the treatment of refugees and migrants. Eurozine brings together recent texts on solidarity coinciding with the 27th European Meeting of Cultural Journals Gdańsk, 4-6 November 2016.

 

ukraine

Achim Engelberg

Caught in the geopolitical crossfire

Ukraine and the new Cold War

Ukraine The new Cold War is a dead end in the labyrinth of world history, writes Achim Engelberg. It cannot resolve current contradictions in Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere. So what are the alternatives for upholding democracy, an independent Ukraine and peace in Europe? [German version added]

28.10.2016
 
Andrei Sannikov

Existence without life

human rights Human rights 'pragmatism' among intergovernmental organisations leads to new and harsher repressions by dictatorial regimes, writes Belarusian activist Andrei Sannikov. The fate of political prisoners depends directly on international attention, solidarity and action.

19.10.2016
Jane Costlow

The dissident history of trees

Russians defend their woodlands

environmentalism Environmental protests in Russia combine rule of law arguments with cultural and moral dimensions. Jane Costlow traces the hidden history of environmentalism in Russia and looks at one contemporary example: the Dubki park protests in Moscow.

14.10.2016
Andrey Arkhangelsky

Murder in Moscow: Anna's legacy

Russia Ten years after the murder of Anna Politkovskaya, investigative journalism in Russia continues to be made impossible by the state. Having taken control of traditional media, the authorities are targeting the enclaves of free speech that have developed online, writes Andrey Arkhangelsky.

07.10.2016
 

European cultural heritage

Klas Grinell

Carpets and ceramics

Misrepresenting Muslim cultural heritage in Europe

Islam and Europe A supposed dichotomy between Islam and Europe means that representations of European cultural heritage exclude Islam. Despite multiculturalist avowals, European museums reproduce the orientalism of the nineteenth century, argues curator Klas Grinell.

18.10.2016
 

Democracy

Gábor Halmai

The decline of liberal democracy in Europe's midst

Hungary Fidesz's constitutional counter-revolution has reversed the process of democratization begun in Hungary in 1989. Seeking reasons for Hungary's 'backsliding', Gábor Halmai argues that democratic culture is more crucial than formal legality to guaranteeing rule of law. Hungary challenges the EU's ability to prevent illiberal democracies emerging in its midst.

27.09.2016
 

Ukraine: Beyond conflict stories

Serhii Zhadan

No special status

Ukraine From a distance it isn't visible, but talking with local residents, you can feel it: something is changing. Ukrainian novelist and poet Serhii Zhadan reports from Starobelsk, a town in the Luhansk region near the ceasefire line, held by the Ukrainian government.

21.09.2016
 
Gaby Zipfel

Sexual violence: An introduction

Violence Public debate about sexual violence does not guarantee that society confronts what is done to those who experience it, writes Gaby Zipfel. In order to understand public debate about sexual violence, we need to analyse who speaks and what is and isn't spoken about.

13.09.2016
Alex Macpherson

The roots of hate

homophobia The assumption that self-loathing is the root of homophobia ignores the fact that heterosexuals are more than capable of anti-gay damage, and is a convenient absolution for straight people. Alex Macpherson criticizes media fascination with the supposed homosexuality of Omar Mateen.

14.09.2016
 

European histories

Luka Lisjak Gabrijelcic, Timothy Snyder

Beware the destruction of the state!

An interview with Timothy Snyder

Interview In his recent book Black Earth, the historian Timothy Snyder analyses the Holocaust in terms of the destruction of the state. The Nazi and Soviet regimes had a comparable role in causing the Holocaust, despite their different ideologies and intentions, he argues.

09.09.2016
 

British history

Judith Vidal-Hall

Moving Stories

A Country of Refuge

Book review One issue alone came to determine the result in the recent UK referendum: Migration, not the economy, stupid – comments Judith Vidal-Hall in her account of a recent anthology exploring Britain's history as a place of refuge.

26.08.2016
 

Globalization

Bruno Latour

On a possible triangulation of some present political positions

Ecology It is fair to say that what is called globalization used to be built on the unexamined premise that the whole planet will end up modernizing toward some convergent omega point called the Globe. This is no longer the case - observes Bruno Latour in a lecture given in May 2016 at Humboldt University, Berlin.

18.08.2016
 

Eurozine News Item

New Eurozine partner: Symbol (Kosovo)

News The Albanian-language cultural journal "Symbol" has joined the Eurozine network. Established in 2013, the magazine is intended as a bridge between cultures and a forum where different artists articulate their visions. "Symbol" features writings on literature, theatre, film, music, media and the arts.

01.08.2016
 
Pawel Marczewski

Poland's turn to the Right

On the limitations of the "liberal consensus"

Politics It's high time we reject explanations that declare the PiS electoral victory of 2015 to be rooted in the undemocratic legacy of the communist regime, argues Pawel Marczewski. The source of scepticism concerning the EU, and the very idea of liberal democracy, is to be found elsewhere. [Slovenian version added]

25.07.2016
Kate Brown

Dear Comrades! Chernobyl's mark on the Anthropocene

environment Authors writing about the Anthropocene and the Chernobyl disaster alike tend to slip into millennial scales and metaphysics. Historian Kate Brown suggests getting down to the particulars: the dates, facts and fate of people most directly confronted with the new radioactive reality. [Estonian version added]

22.07.2016

Read also Timothy J. LeCain's Heralding a new humanism

Birgit Aschmann

Spain's Transición

From Franco's dictatorship to democracy

Transition It was once described as "perhaps the most successful transition from dictatorship to democracy that the world has ever witnessed". Hyperbole aside, Birgit Aschmann takes issue with viewing Spain's transition as an isolated event, to the neglect of key transnational factors.

18.07.2016
Julia Macher

Pact of silence

Memory, politics and the Spanish Civil War

Trauma Today, Spain is as far from coming to terms with the events of the Spanish Civil War as with the ensuing dictatorship that only ended with Franco's death in 1975. Julia Macher outlines the resulting political divides and how they sustain the turbulence around post-Francoist democracy.

18.07.2016
Garry Kasparov, Luka Lisjak Gabrijelcic

Preparing for change

A conversation with Garry Kasparov

Strategy To retain his grip on power, Vladimir Putin now depends on exporting instability and escalating international tensions. In the face of which, Garry Kasparov warns against complacency. At the same time, he insists it's only a question of time before dramatic change comes to Russia itself. [Slovenian version added]

03.06.2016
Anne Zeitz

Visuality, virtuality, trauma

The times and technologies of remote war

Culture German filmmaker Harun Farocki and Israeli artist Omer Fast have articulated the link between temporality, virtuality, trauma and today's militarized world. Anne Zeitz takes their works as points of departure for looking at how high-tech war is reshaping both temporality and subjectivity.

27.07.2016
 
Matthias Streitz, Richard Tynan

Are ad-blockers killing the media?

Debate Matthias Streitz, managing editor of "Spiegel Online" in Germany, argues that ad-blockers merely aggravate the current crisis in which the media finds itself; while Richard Tynan, technologist for Privacy International, insists that people have a right to protect themselves and their data.

01.07.2016
Michael Rustin

The crisis of neoliberalism in Europe

Prospects for European solidarity, post-Brexit

Survival Europe has abandoned norms of equality and social solidarity in favour of market freedoms, writes Michael Rustin. But, following the outcome of the UK referendum, could the damage and disruption caused by the dominant neoliberal doctrines in the EU turn out to be reversible?

11.07.2016
Peter Siller

Disputing the bigger picture

Why political parties are still decisive to democratic due process

Democracy Public intellectuals are growing too comfortable in their predictable condemnation of contemporary postdemocracy: where's the will to revitalize democracy, not to mention political representation itself? Peter Siller, co-editor of "Polar" (Germany), calls for a sea change in political criticism.

12.07.2016
Véronique Nahoum-Grappe

Place de la République, 31-47 March 2016

On "Nuit debout"

Social movements The Place de la République in Paris has taken on a distinctive life of its own lately, driven not least by members of a generation with neither job nor housing security. Anthropologist Véronique Nahoum-Grappe presents her impressions of the Nuit debout movement.

13.07.2016
Roberto Escobar

On the right side of history

Migration Philosopher Roberto Escobar wonders at the extent of the indifference within Europe to the plight of people attempting to enter the continent in search of refuge. Could it be that we are letting politics become crueler, that we are closing our eyes, hiding behind our own indifference?

13.07.2016
 

Democracy

Claus Leggewie

Who is "the people"?

Participation between collective rage and constructive involvement

Alternatives Current usage of the word "populist" in the German and European media is beginning to obscure the alarming rise of xenophobia and authoritarian tendencies across the continent. In the face of which, Claus Leggewie argues that it's high time for rhetorical anti-fascism to take a practical turn. This means meeting an urgent need for democratic participation to be extended beyond (but never used against) political parties and parliaments.

08.07.2016

Read also Ulrike Guérot on the failure of the political centre ground

 

Memory

Julián Casanova

The Spanish Civil War, 80 years after

Transition During the early hours of 18 July 1936, Franco declared a state of war and his opposition to the Second Spanish Republic. In undermining the Republican government's ability to keep order, the ensuing coup d'état precipitated unprecedented open violence. [Slovenian version added]

18.07.2016
 

Brexit

Eurozine News Item

After Brexit: Shock and disbelief

How the UK referendum result is being received across Europe

Opinion Will 23 June 2016 go down in history as having an equal but opposite impact to that of 9 November 1989? This is one of many questions that editors at Eurozine partner journals considered when asked about their initial responses to the Brexit decision, and its reception in their home countries.

27.06.2016

Kenan Malik

Beyond the Brexit debate

The people of the EU Whatever the result of the UK referendum, neither popular disaffection with mainstream political institutions, nor the sense among large sections of the electorate of being politically voiceless, is likely to subside. Nor will it, argues Kenan Malik, until the reasons for that disaffection are directly addressed.

23.06.2016

Matthew Kaminski

The day after Britain votes

No more business as usual Whether the UK remains an EU member or not, there's no business as usual to return to for Britain, the EU or even the western world. So says the executive editor of POLITICO's European edition, Matthew Kaminski.

23.06.2016
Erik Oddvar Eriksen, John Erik Fossum

Second-rate Europeans?

Lessons from the European Union's non-members

Blind spots States such as Norway or Switzerland have tended to relinquish sovereignty to the European Union without any prospect of co-determining the course that the Union takes, write Erik O. Eriksen and John Erik Fossum. Such states are poorly prepared for new EU treaties and reforms.

10.06.2016
Maciej Kuziemski, Jan Zielonka

How the European Union inhibits integration

A conversation with Jan Zielonka

Impasse Today's EU is riddled with tensions and its founding ideals are endangered as never before. What's now required, says Jan Zielonka, is a form of European integration able to meet the needs of societies put under pressure by current geopolitical tensions and the digital revolution.

09.06.2016
 

Populism

Ulrike Guérot

The failure of the political centre ground

The EU and the rise of right-wing populism

European politics There is a no-man's-land between European post-democracy and national democracy that largely consists of grand coalitions of the political centre. It is here that European populism is flourishing and will continue to do so. [Estonian version added]

15.06.2016
 

Neighbourhood in Europe I

Sergei Lebedev

Taking responsibility

Soviet crimes and Russian democracy

Justice Russian society avoids taking legal responsibility for Soviet crimes through a quasi-religious sense of

07.06.2016
 

The commodification of knowledge

Henry Giroux, Almantas Samalavicius

Higher education and neoliberal temptation

A conversation with Henry Giroux

Interview If the university is to survive, faculty are going to have to rethink their roles as public intellectuals, connect their scholarship to broader social issues and learn how to write for and speak to a broader public. Of this much, the cultural critic Henry Giroux is convinced. [ more ]

04.05.2016
 

Culture and the commons

Vitalie Sprinceana

The city belongs to all of us

Urban activism in Chisinau

Creative communities Recent urban development in Moldova's capital city Chisinau is in many ways typical of other post-Soviet cities where aggressive privatization and the de-industrialization of urban economies have prompted the rise of social inequality. Sociologist and urban activist Vitalie Sprinceana describes how Chisinau's citizens and activists are rehabilitating urban space by forging new urban networks and creative communities. [ more ]

13.05.2016

Ann Marie Utratel

No collaborative economy without commons

A report from Barcelona

Decision-making Following the election of the city's new mayor Ada Colau in June 2015, Barcelona has reinvented itself amid a hive of social, cultural and political activism. Ann Marie Utratel explains how the city's transformation resonates with inspired efforts to realign collaborative economies with the commons paradigm. [ more ]

13.05.2016

Igor Stokfiszewski

Polish culture is turning barren

Resistance After 100 days in power, Poland's nationalist right-wing government expressed its desire to completely transform Polish culture. As the anticipated assault on the country's national culture gets underway, journalist and activist Igor Stokfiszewski of Krytyka Polityczna considers the threat that this blinkered approach poses to the vibrancy and diversity of grassroots cultural initiatives. [ more ]

13.05.2016

Read also All articles in Culture and the commons

 

Neighbourhood in Europe II

Carl Henrik Fredriksson

In a backyard that doesn't exist

How Russia has changed the European post-Cold War order

Security Carl Henrik Fredriksson considers the rather misguided notion that Russia under Vladimir Putin may have become a threat to security in Europe. In fact, Russia's contraventions of international treaties during the last decade render the very concept of European security null and void. [ more ]

06.05.2016
 

Ukraine in European dialogue

Tatiana Zhurzhenko

Hybrid reconciliation

Dialogue It seems that, subsequent to the "hybrid war" between Ukraine and Russia, reconciliation efforts have ensued – but only at first glance. In fact, what we witness is a continuation of war by other means, writes Tatiana Zhurzhenko. Mapping the growing alienation between the two nations, she asks: under what conditions is dialogue possible? [ more ]

08.04.2016
Yustyna Kravchuk

Self-reflection through the visual

Notes on some Maidan documentaries

Film Today, the Maidan revolution lives on in a wealth of documentary films about the events of 2013-14 in Ukraine. Yustyna Kravchuk compares and contrasts the approaches of the films' creators, and the implications of these for the articulation of collective political desires. [ more ]

08.04.2016

Read also All articles in Ukraine in European dialogue

 

Migration, memory & media

Arjun Appadurai

Aspirational maps

On migrant narratives and imagined future citizenship

Belonging The wave of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa is threatening to unravel the very foundations of European ideas of full citizenship, asylum and refuge, says Arjun Appadurai. But there must be a richer cultural road to legal and bureaucratic solutions currently being debated. [ more ]

19.02.2016
Ivaylo Ditchev

Borders are back in fashion

Security The fascination of a borderless world has rapidly worn off in an age of accelerating mobility, writes Ivaylo Ditchev. As forms of mobility become increasingly collective, the crisis of the liberal border-machine deepens and political decision-making is thrown into disarray. [ more ]

12.02.2016
Michal Koran

No time to lose hope

Central Europe at breaking point

Opinion There is a genuinely European future for central Europe, insists Michal Koran. But it won't come to fruition without a frank look at the deficiencies that accompanied the transformation of central European societies during the last two decades. [ more ]

19.02.2016
Jonas König

Pristina: Departure city?

Urban life As in so many cities on the European periphery, Kosovo's capital Pristina is fundamentally shaped by emigration. Jonas König explores the departure city, where provisional structures become long-term solutions, and translocal spaces and networks are ever-present. [ more ]

16.02.2016
 

Russia

Maria Stepanova

The haunted house

Contemporary Russia between past and past

Revisions Twenty-five years after the USSR's collapse, writes Maria Stepanova, history has turned into a kind of minefield, a realm of constant, traumatic revision. As a result, Russia is living in a schizoid present where the urgent need for a new language is far from being met. [ more ]

18.01.2016

Read also All articles in the focal point Russia in global dialogue

 

Digital cultures

Lev Manovich

100 billion rows per second

The culture industry in the early 21st century

Big data When Adorno and Horkheimer wrote "Dialectic of Enlightenment", interpersonal interactions were not yet directly part of the culture industry. But now that they are, it would be wrong to assume that the technologies of the big data revolution come with built-in ideologies, writes Lev Manovich. [ more ]

02.02.2016
Andreas Bernard

The total archive

On the function of not-knowing in digital culture

Humanities From Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream" to Nora Ephron's "You've Got Mail", it's the gaps in characters' knowledge that are decisive in propelling the plot forward, writes Andreas Bernard. But now information is permanently available, narrative and imagination will never be the same again. [ more ]

24.02.2016
István Józsa, Geert Lovink

From data to Dada

Reinventing our culture in the Internet age

Interview We must understand how the global (data) economy works, says Geert Lovink, if we are to effectively reinvent our culture. So, while building independent infrastructures remains of primary importance, net criticism needs updating and upgrading, before it becomes subject to deletion. [ more ]

19.11.2015
Marc-Olivier Padis

The paranoid style in the digital era

Debate Half a century after Richard Hofstadter described "the paranoid style in American politics", Marc-Olivier Padis of "Esprit" discerns a similar phenomenon in the French media. In an article first published in early November, Padis objects to the weakening of the norms of democratic debate. [ more ]

18.11.2015
Kathrin Passig, Aleks Scholz

Mud and mush and bits

Why there's no such thing as digitalization

Philosophy Either digitalization is celebrated as capable of rescuing the world or damned as the beginning of the end, write Kathrin Passig and Aleks Scholz. But a more nuanced approach is both possible and desirable, including to the categories "digital" and "analogue" themselves. [ more ]

09.11.2015
Dubravka Sekulic

Legal hacking and space

What can urban commons learn from the free software hackers?

Commons The urban commons must be readdressed through the lens of the digital commons, writes Dubravka Sekulic. The experience of the free software community and its resistance to the enclosure of code will prove particularly valuable where participation and regulation are concerned. [ more ]

04.11.2015
Nishant Shah

The quantified selfie

Control The image of a single face pouting at the camera on a phone clumsily extended to the perfect angle: this is just the beginning of the story, writes Nishant Shah. Every selfie triggers an avalanche of data that is collated and consolidated beyond your imagination or control. [ more ]

30.10.2015
 

Art & Literature

Alessandro Ludovico

Machine writing

From meta-knowledge to artificial intelligence

Remix The latest machine writing may be more technologically heavy-handed than, say, the creation of "portmanteau words" in Lewis Carroll's "Through the Looking Glass". But some of the linguistic inventiveness generated by machines is no less enchanting, finds Alessandro Ludovico. [ more ]

04.05.2016

Markian Kamysh, Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi

"Chernobyl should have been preserved as a cultural object"

A conversation with Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi

Film Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, celebrated Ukrainian director Myroslaw Slaboschpyzkyj talks about his past and forthcoming film projects relating to the Zone; as well as the clash of film-making cultures with which all today's directors must contend. [Italian version added] [ more ]

21.04.2016

Nikki Baughan

The reel world

Film Filmmakers who push back at social conventions take risks with their careers and, sometimes, frighten their audiences. Nikki Baughan speaks to leading directors Susanne Bier (Denmark) and Haifaa Al Mansour (Saudi Arabia) about using the big screen to challenge ways of life. [ more ]

07.01.2016
 

Focal points     click for more

Debating solidarity in Europe

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/solidarity.html
In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, questions of inequality and solidarity have become intertwined. Over the past year, however, questions of solidarity have also been central in connection to the treatment of refugees and migrants. [more]

Ukraine: Beyond conflict stories

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/ukraine_beyond_conflict4.html
Follow the critical, informed and nuanced voices that counter the dominant discourse of crisis concerning Ukraine. A media exchange project linking Ukrainian independent media with "alternative" media in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Greece. [more]

Russia in global dialogue

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/eurocrisis.html
In the two decades after the end of the Cold War, intellectual interaction between Russia and Europe has intensified. It has not, however, prompted a common conversation. The focal point "Russia in global dialogue" seeks to fuel debate on democracy, society and the legacy of empire. [more]

Ukraine in European dialogue

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/ukrainedialogue.html
Post-revolutionary Ukrainian society displays a unique mix of hope, enthusiasm, social creativity, collective trauma of war, radicalism and disillusionment. Two years after the country's uprising, the focal point "Ukraine in European dialogue" takes stock. [more]

Culture and the commons

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/culturecommons.html
Across Europe, citizens are engaging in new forms of cultural cooperation while developing alternative and participatory democratic practices. The commons is where cultural and social activists meet a broader public to create new ways of living together. [more]

2016 Jean Améry Prize collection

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/jeanameryprize2016.html
To coincide with the awarding of the 2016 Jean Améry Prize for European essay writing, Eurozine publishes essays by authors nominated for the prize, including by a representative selection of Eurozine partner journals. [more]

The politics of privacy

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/privacy.html
The Snowden leaks and the ensuing NSA scandal made the whole world debate privacy and data protection. Now the discussion has entered a new phase - and it's all about policy. A focal point on the politics of privacy: claiming a European value. [more]

Beyond Fortress Europe

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/focalpoints/lawborder.html
The fate of migrants attempting to enter Fortress Europe has triggered a new European debate on laws, borders and human rights. A focal point featuring reportage alongside articles on policy and memory. With contributions by Fabrizio Gatti, Seyla Benhabib and Alessandro Leogrande. [more]

Mobilizing for the Commons
The 27th European Meeting of Cultural Journals
Gdańsk, 4-6 November 2016
http://www.eurozine.com/comp/gdansk2016_official.html
The Eurozine conference 2016 in Gdańsk framed the general topic of solidarity with a focus on mobilizing for the commons. The event took place in the European Solidarity Centre in Gdańsk and thus linked contemporary debate to the history of a broad, non-violent, anti-communist social movement which has started in the city's shipyard in 1980. [more]

Eurozine
In memoriam: Ales Debeljak (1961-2016)

http://www.eurozine.com/blog/in-memoriam-ales-debeljak-1961-2016/
On 28 January 2016, Ales Debeljak died in a car crash in Slovenia. He will be much missed as an agile and compelling essayist, a formidable public speaker and a charming personality. [more]

Neda Deneva, Constantina Kouneva, Irina Nedeva and Yavor Siderov
Does migration intensify distrust in institutions?

http://www.eurozine.com/timetotalk/does-migration-intensify-distrust-in-institutions/
How do migration and institutional mistrust relate to one another? As a new wave of populism feeds on and promotes fears of migration, aggrandising itself through the distrust it sows, The Red House hosts a timely debate with a view to untangling the key issues. [more]

Jürgen Habermas, Michaël Foessel
Critique and communication: Philosophy's missions

http://www.eurozine.com/articles/2015-10-16-habermas-en.html
Decades after first encountering Anglo-Saxon perspectives on democracy in occupied postwar Germany, Jürgen Habermas still stands by his commitment to a critical social theory that advances the cause of human emancipation. This follows a lifetime of philosophical dialogue. [more]

Karl Ove Knausgård
Out to where storytelling does not reach

http://www.eurozine.com/articles/2014-04-03-knausgard-en.html
To write is to write one's way through the preconceived and into the world on the other side, to see the world as children can, as fantastic or terrifying, but always rich and wide-open. Karl Ove Knausgård on creating literature. [more]

Jonathan Bousfield
Growing up in Kundera's Central Europe

http://www.eurozine.com/articles/2013-08-16-kuisz-en.html
Jonathan Bousfield talks to three award-winning novelists who spent their formative years in a Central Europe that Milan Kundera once described as the kidnapped West. It transpires that small nations may still be the bearers of important truths. [more]

Literary perspectives
The re-transnationalization of literary criticism

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/literaryperspectives.html
Eurozine's series of essays aims to provide an overview of diverse literary landscapes in Europe. Covered so far: Croatia, Sweden, Austria, Estonia, Ukraine, Northern Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Hungary. [more]

Europe talks to Europe

http://www.eurozine.com/comp/europetalkstoeurope.html
Nationalism in Belgium might be different from nationalism in Ukraine, but if we want to understand the current European crisis and how to overcome it we need to take both into account. The debate series "Europe talks to Europe" is an attempt to turn European intellectual debate into a two-way street. [more]

Multimedia section including videos of past Eurozine conferences in Vilnius (2009) and Sibiu (2007). [more]


