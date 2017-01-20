I wanna hold your hand
Multinormativity Controversies over Muslims refusing to shake hands with non-Muslims are typical of the conflicts affecting today's multi-religious societies. Appeals to the law are not the answer: processes of social self-regulation need to take their course beyond formal authority, argues Miloš Vec. [ more ]
Mobilizing law for solidarity
An interview with Shalini Randeria
Law Legal transnationalization takes place at different paces, setting human rights against trade and property protections, argues social anthropologist Shalini Randeria. The instrumentalization of solidarity by nascent ethno-nationalism must be resisted at the political not the legal level. [ more ]
Solidarity after Machiavelli
An interview with Ira Katznelson
political science Solidarity in liberal democracies is pluralistic, argues political scientist Ira Katznelson; it allows particularities of time and place while satisfying a widely held human interest. Democracy, too, takes a variety of forms and is best measured by historical standards. [ more ]
Liberalism, populism and the challenges of post-transformation in eastern Europe and beyond
populism The migration crisis has triggered a shift in politics towards an ethic of responsibility; the question of the 'we' reappears in pre-political concepts like ethnicity and national culture. A panel discussion on the rise of rightwing populism in Europe and the US. [ more ]
Don't blame technology
hacking scandal Russian hackers were able to interfere in the US election because of public receptivity to anti-establishment messages. Journalists Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan argue that distrust in traditional media provides fertile ground for Russian disinformation. [ more ]
The destruction of society
Journals digest 'Osteuropa' rages at the destruction of Russian society; 'Merkur' delves into the history of Eurasianism; 'Vikerkaar' is sanguine about the decline of universalism; 'New Eastern Europe' has divided opinions about borders; 'Ord&Bild' finds humanism at sea; 'Il Mulino' debates the difficulties of democracy in Italy and the West; 'Blätter' seeks responses to the whitelash; 'Mittelweg 36' historicizes pop and protest; 'Critique & Humanism' looks at Bulgarian youth cultures; 'Res Publica Nowa' considers labour; and 'Varlik' examines the origins of literary modernism in Turkey. [ more ]
Russia's spiral of repression
The trial against Valentina Cerevatenko and the Women of the Don Union
russia When Russian NGOs resisted the law obliging them to declare themselves as foreign agents, the Ministry of Justice began to blacklist them itself. One such group is the Women of the Don Union, whose operations have been paralysed by a criminal investigation into its director Valentina Cerevatenko. [ more ]
Can we live in a borderless world?
Europe's borders In a 'flat world' and with global interconnectedness, there is no longer a place for the sovereign right of national 'non-inteference', argues Ulrike Guérot. Europe must begin thinking about 'network democracy', in which social cohesion is organized beyond borders. [ more ]
53 wounds in solidarity
Appropriation and 'hostipitality' in the slogan 'we refugees'
solidarity Expressions of solidarity with refugees can conceal essentialism and condescension based on citizenship, class and religion. Governments' flagrant neglect of responsibilities entailed by use of the 'we' reveals the aporias of a solidarity founded in national belonging, argues Suzana Milevska. [ more ]
Solidarity with Memorial
Appeal Eurozine partner journal Osteuropa supports an appeal for solidarity with Russian human rights group Memorial, whose international branch has been labelled a "foreign agent" by the Russian justice ministry.
More information Solidarity with Memorial
Agent hunting
The campaign against NGOs in Russia
The so-called "agents law" passed in 2012 has been ramped up since the revolution in Ukraine, making it practically impossible for NGOs receiving financial support from abroad to function. Whether it remains possible to advocate for democratic values in Russia depends on political decision-making both in Russia and the West. [ more ]
"Us" and "Them"
Post-Soviet migration in Russia and (re)making symbolic boundaries
Russia has been described as the second largest country of immigration after the US. Until recently, however, both host society and immigrants were part of the same political and cultural community. This process of "othering" affects different groups in different ways. [ more ]
For a democratic polarization
An interview with Jürgen Habermas
populism Accommodate or confront? Either reaction to rightwing populism allows it to set the political agenda, argues Jürgen Habermas in interview. The Left must regain the initiative and offer a credible response the destructive forces of unbridled capitalism. [ more ]
Neoliberalism and higher education in Central Europe
A conversation with ethnomusicologist Ana Hofman
Interview Recent cuts in higher education spending fuels the commodification of knowledge, the precarization of academic work, and de-solidarization within the scienitific community. Slovenian ethnomusicologist Ana Hofman in conversation with the Lithuanian journal Kulturos barai. [ more ]
When populism overruns its borders
Making sense of Donald Trump's foreign policy
US election Hawk or dove? Donald Trump's synthesis of populist isolationism and nationalist triumphalism produces an erratic and unpredictable stance on America's international role. The foreign policies of populist precedents provide clues as to how Trump thinks about the rest of the world. [ more ]
Picking up the pieces
Epilogue to an ugly war
Epilogue Trump's win was far from unpredictable: the Clinton campaign failed to take popular resentment seriously. Whether or not Trump follows up on all of his many election promises, more conflict can be expected. [ more ]
Debating Solidarity in Europe
Focal Point In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, questions of inequality and solidarity have become intertwined. Over the past year, however, questions of solidarity have also been central in connection to the treatment of refugees and migrants. Eurozine brings together recent texts on solidarity coinciding with the 27th European Meeting of Cultural Journals Gdańsk, 4-6 November 2016. [ more ]
Caught in the geopolitical crossfire
Ukraine and the new Cold War
Ukraine The new Cold War is a dead end in the labyrinth of world history, writes Achim Engelberg. It cannot resolve current contradictions in Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere. So what are the alternatives for upholding democracy, an independent Ukraine and peace in Europe? [German version added] [ more ]
Existence without life
human rights Human rights 'pragmatism' among intergovernmental organisations leads to new and harsher repressions by dictatorial regimes, writes Belarusian activist Andrei Sannikov. The fate of political prisoners depends directly on international attention, solidarity and action. [ more ]
The dissident history of trees
Russians defend their woodlands
environmentalism Environmental protests in Russia combine rule of law arguments with cultural and moral dimensions. Jane Costlow traces the hidden history of environmentalism in Russia and looks at one contemporary example: the Dubki park protests in Moscow. [ more ]
Murder in Moscow: Anna's legacy
Russia Ten years after the murder of Anna Politkovskaya, investigative journalism in Russia continues to be made impossible by the state. Having taken control of traditional media, the authorities are targeting the enclaves of free speech that have developed online, writes Andrey Arkhangelsky. [ more ]
Carpets and ceramics
Misrepresenting Muslim cultural heritage in Europe
Islam and Europe A supposed dichotomy between Islam and Europe means that representations of European cultural heritage exclude Islam. Despite multiculturalist avowals, European museums reproduce the orientalism of the nineteenth century, argues curator Klas Grinell. [ more ]
The decline of liberal democracy in Europe's midst
Hungary Fidesz's constitutional counter-revolution has reversed the process of democratization begun in Hungary in 1989. Seeking reasons for Hungary's 'backsliding', Gábor Halmai argues that democratic culture is more crucial than formal legality to guaranteeing rule of law. Hungary challenges the EU's ability to prevent illiberal democracies emerging in its midst. [ more ]
No special status
Ukraine From a distance it isn't visible, but talking with local residents, you can feel it: something is changing. Ukrainian novelist and poet Serhii Zhadan reports from Starobelsk, a town in the Luhansk region near the ceasefire line, held by the Ukrainian government. [ more ]
Sexual violence: An introduction
Violence Public debate about sexual violence does not guarantee that society confronts what is done to those who experience it, writes Gaby Zipfel. In order to understand public debate about sexual violence, we need to analyse who speaks and what is and isn’t spoken about. [ more ]
The roots of hate
homophobia The assumption that self-loathing is the root of homophobia ignores the fact that heterosexuals are more than capable of anti-gay damage, and is a convenient absolution for straight people. Alex Macpherson criticizes media fascination with the supposed homosexuality of Omar Mateen. [ more ]
Beware the destruction of the state!
An interview with Timothy Snyder
Interview In his recent book Black Earth, the historian Timothy Snyder analyses the Holocaust in terms of the destruction of the state. The Nazi and Soviet regimes had a comparable role in causing the Holocaust, despite their different ideologies and intentions, he argues. [ more ]
Moving Stories
A Country of Refuge
Book review One issue alone came to determine the result in the recent UK referendum: Migration, not the economy, stupid – comments Judith Vidal-Hall in her account of a recent anthology exploring Britain's history as a place of refuge. [ more ]
On a possible triangulation of some present political positions
Ecology It is fair to say that what is called globalization used to be built on the unexamined premise that the whole planet will end up modernizing toward some convergent omega point called the Globe. This is no longer the case - observes Bruno Latour in a lecture given in May 2016 at Humboldt University, Berlin. [ more ]
New Eurozine partner: Symbol (Kosovo)
News The Albanian-language cultural journal "Symbol" has joined the Eurozine network. Established in 2013, the magazine is intended as a bridge between cultures and a forum where different artists articulate their visions. "Symbol" features writings on literature, theatre, film, music, media and the arts. [ more ]
Poland's turn to the Right
On the limitations of the "liberal consensus"
Politics It's high time we reject explanations that declare the PiS electoral victory of 2015 to be rooted in the undemocratic legacy of the communist regime, argues Pawel Marczewski. The source of scepticism concerning the EU, and the very idea of liberal democracy, is to be found elsewhere. [Slovenian version added] [ more ]
Dear Comrades! Chernobyl's mark on the Anthropocene
environment Authors writing about the Anthropocene and the Chernobyl disaster alike tend to slip into millennial scales and metaphysics. Historian Kate Brown suggests getting down to the particulars: the dates, facts and fate of people most directly confronted with the new radioactive reality. [Estonian version added] [ more ]
Spain's Transición
From Franco's dictatorship to democracy
Transition It was once described as "perhaps the most successful transition from dictatorship to democracy that the world has ever witnessed". Hyperbole aside, Birgit Aschmann takes issue with viewing Spain's transition as an isolated event, to the neglect of key transnational factors. [ more ]
Pact of silence
Memory, politics and the Spanish Civil War
Trauma Today, Spain is as far from coming to terms with the events of the Spanish Civil War as with the ensuing dictatorship that only ended with Franco's death in 1975. Julia Macher outlines the resulting political divides and how they sustain the turbulence around post-Francoist democracy. [ more ]
Preparing for change
A conversation with Garry Kasparov
Strategy To retain his grip on power, Vladimir Putin now depends on exporting instability and escalating international tensions. In the face of which, Garry Kasparov warns against complacency. At the same time, he insists it's only a question of time before dramatic change comes to Russia itself. [Slovenian version added] [ more ]
Visuality, virtuality, trauma
The times and technologies of remote war
Culture German filmmaker Harun Farocki and Israeli artist Omer Fast have articulated the link between temporality, virtuality, trauma and today's militarized world. Anne Zeitz takes their works as points of departure for looking at how high-tech war is reshaping both temporality and subjectivity. [ more ]
Are ad-blockers killing the media?
Debate Matthias Streitz, managing editor of "Spiegel Online" in Germany, argues that ad-blockers merely aggravate the current crisis in which the media finds itself; while Richard Tynan, technologist for Privacy International, insists that people have a right to protect themselves and their data. [ more ]
The crisis of neoliberalism in Europe
Prospects for European solidarity, post-Brexit
Survival Europe has abandoned norms of equality and social solidarity in favour of market freedoms, writes Michael Rustin. But, following the outcome of the UK referendum, could the damage and disruption caused by the dominant neoliberal doctrines in the EU turn out to be reversible? [ more ]
Disputing the bigger picture
Why political parties are still decisive to democratic due process
Democracy Public intellectuals are growing too comfortable in their predictable condemnation of contemporary postdemocracy: where's the will to revitalize democracy, not to mention political representation itself? Peter Siller, co-editor of "Polar" (Germany), calls for a sea change in political criticism. [ more ]
Place de la République, 31-47 March 2016
On "Nuit debout"
Social movements The Place de la République in Paris has taken on a distinctive life of its own lately, driven not least by members of a generation with neither job nor housing security. Anthropologist Véronique Nahoum-Grappe presents her impressions of the Nuit debout movement. [ more ]
On the right side of history
Migration Philosopher Roberto Escobar wonders at the extent of the indifference within Europe to the plight of people attempting to enter the continent in search of refuge. Could it be that we are letting politics become crueler, that we are closing our eyes, hiding behind our own indifference? [ more ]
Who is "the people"?
Participation between collective rage and constructive involvement
Alternatives Current usage of the word "populist" in the German and European media is beginning to obscure the alarming rise of xenophobia and authoritarian tendencies across the continent. In the face of which, Claus Leggewie argues that it's high time for rhetorical anti-fascism to take a practical turn. This means meeting an urgent need for democratic participation to be extended beyond (but never used against) political parties and parliaments. [ more ]
The Spanish Civil War, 80 years after
From democracy to dictatorship During the early hours of 18 July 1936, Franco declared a state of war and his opposition to the Second Spanish Republic. In undermining the Republican government's ability to keep order, the ensuing coup d'état precipitated unprecedented open violence. [Slovenian version added] [ more ]
After Brexit: Shock and disbelief
How the UK referendum result is being received across Europe
Opinion Will 23 June 2016 go down in history as having an equal but opposite impact to that of 9 November 1989? This is one of many questions that editors at Eurozine partner journals considered when asked about their initial responses to the Brexit decision, and its reception in their home countries. [ more ]
Beyond the Brexit debate
The people of the EU Whatever the result of the UK referendum, neither popular disaffection with mainstream political institutions, nor the sense among large sections of the electorate of being politically voiceless, is likely to subside. Nor will it, argues Kenan Malik, until the reasons for that disaffection are directly addressed. [ more ]
The day after Britain votes
No more business as usual Whether the UK remains an EU member or not, there's no business as usual to return to for Britain, the EU or even the western world. So says the executive editor of POLITICO's European edition, Matthew Kaminski. [ more ]
Second-rate Europeans?
Lessons from the European Union's non-members
Blind spots States such as Norway or Switzerland have tended to relinquish sovereignty to the European Union without any prospect of co-determining the course that the Union takes, write Erik O. Eriksen and John Erik Fossum. Such states are poorly prepared for new EU treaties and reforms. [ more ]
How the European Union inhibits integration
A conversation with Jan Zielonka
Impasse Today's EU is riddled with tensions and its founding ideals are endangered as never before. What's now required, says Jan Zielonka, is a form of European integration able to meet the needs of societies put under pressure by current geopolitical tensions and the digital revolution. [ more ]
The failure of the political centre ground
The EU and the rise of right-wing populism
European politics There is a no-man's-land between European post-democracy and national democracy that largely consists of grand coalitions of the political centre. It is here that European populism is flourishing and will continue to do so. [Estonian version added] [ more ]
Taking responsibility
Soviet crimes and Russian democracy
Justice Russian society avoids taking legal responsibility for Soviet crimes through a quasi-religious sense of repentance. Society can only break the vicious cycle of depersonalized guilt when it accepts its own historical failure to resist totalitarianism. [German version added] [ more ]
Higher education and neoliberal temptation
A conversation with Henry Giroux
Interview If the university is to survive, faculty are going to have to rethink their roles as public intellectuals, connect their scholarship to broader social issues and learn how to write for and speak to a broader public. Of this much, the cultural critic Henry Giroux is convinced. [ more ]
The city belongs to all of us
Urban activism in Chisinau
Creative communities Recent urban development in Moldova's capital city Chisinau is in many ways typical of other post-Soviet cities where aggressive privatization and the de-industrialization of urban economies have prompted the rise of social inequality. Sociologist and urban activist Vitalie Sprinceana describes how Chisinau's citizens and activists are rehabilitating urban space by forging new urban networks and creative communities. [ more ]
No collaborative economy without commons
A report from Barcelona
Decision-making Following the election of the city's new mayor Ada Colau in June 2015, Barcelona has reinvented itself amid a hive of social, cultural and political activism. Ann Marie Utratel explains how the city's transformation resonates with inspired efforts to realign collaborative economies with the commons paradigm. [ more ]
Polish culture is turning barren
Resistance After 100 days in power, Poland's nationalist right-wing government expressed its desire to completely transform Polish culture. As the anticipated assault on the country's national culture gets underway, journalist and activist Igor Stokfiszewski of Krytyka Polityczna considers the threat that this blinkered approach poses to the vibrancy and diversity of grassroots cultural initiatives. [ more ]
In a backyard that doesn't exist
How Russia has changed the European post-Cold War order
Security Carl Henrik Fredriksson considers the rather misguided notion that Russia under Vladimir Putin may have become a threat to security in Europe. In fact, Russia's contraventions of international treaties during the last decade render the very concept of European security null and void. [ more ]
Hybrid reconciliation
Dialogue It seems that, subsequent to the "hybrid war" between Ukraine and Russia, reconciliation efforts have ensued – but only at first glance. In fact, what we witness is a continuation of war by other means, writes Tatiana Zhurzhenko. Mapping the growing alienation between the two nations, she asks: under what conditions is dialogue possible? [ more ]
Self-reflection through the visual
Notes on some Maidan documentaries
Film Today, the Maidan revolution lives on in a wealth of documentary films about the events of 2013-14 in Ukraine. Yustyna Kravchuk compares and contrasts the approaches of the films' creators, and the implications of these for the articulation of collective political desires. [ more ]
Aspirational maps
On migrant narratives and imagined future citizenship
Belonging The wave of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa is threatening to unravel the very foundations of European ideas of full citizenship, asylum and refuge, says Arjun Appadurai. But there must be a richer cultural road to legal and bureaucratic solutions currently being debated. [ more ]
Borders are back in fashion
Security The fascination of a borderless world has rapidly worn off in an age of accelerating mobility, writes Ivaylo Ditchev. As forms of mobility become increasingly collective, the crisis of the liberal border-machine deepens and political decision-making is thrown into disarray. [ more ]
No time to lose hope
Central Europe at breaking point
Opinion There is a genuinely European future for central Europe, insists Michal Koran. But it won't come to fruition without a frank look at the deficiencies that accompanied the transformation of central European societies during the last two decades. [ more ]
Pristina: Departure city?
Urban life As in so many cities on the European periphery, Kosovo's capital Pristina is fundamentally shaped by emigration. Jonas König explores the departure city, where provisional structures become long-term solutions, and translocal spaces and networks are ever-present. [ more ]
The haunted house
Contemporary Russia between past and past
Revisions Twenty-five years after the USSR's collapse, writes Maria Stepanova, history has turned into a kind of minefield, a realm of constant, traumatic revision. As a result, Russia is living in a schizoid present where the urgent need for a new language is far from being met. [ more ]
100 billion rows per second
The culture industry in the early 21st century
Big data When Adorno and Horkheimer wrote "Dialectic of Enlightenment", interpersonal interactions were not yet directly part of the culture industry. But now that they are, it would be wrong to assume that the technologies of the big data revolution come with built-in ideologies, writes Lev Manovich. [ more ]
The total archive
On the function of not-knowing in digital culture
Humanities From Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream" to Nora Ephron's "You've Got Mail", it's the gaps in characters' knowledge that are decisive in propelling the plot forward, writes Andreas Bernard. But now information is permanently available, narrative and imagination will never be the same again. [ more ]
From data to Dada
Reinventing our culture in the Internet age
Interview We must understand how the global (data) economy works, says Geert Lovink, if we are to effectively reinvent our culture. So, while building independent infrastructures remains of primary importance, net criticism needs updating and upgrading, before it becomes subject to deletion. [ more ]
The paranoid style in the digital era
Debate Half a century after Richard Hofstadter described "the paranoid style in American politics", Marc-Olivier Padis of "Esprit" discerns a similar phenomenon in the French media. In an article first published in early November, Padis objects to the weakening of the norms of democratic debate. [ more ]
Mud and mush and bits
Why there's no such thing as digitalization
Philosophy Either digitalization is celebrated as capable of rescuing the world or damned as the beginning of the end, write Kathrin Passig and Aleks Scholz. But a more nuanced approach is both possible and desirable, including to the categories "digital" and "analogue" themselves. [ more ]
Legal hacking and space
What can urban commons learn from the free software hackers?
Commons The urban commons must be readdressed through the lens of the digital commons, writes Dubravka Sekulic. The experience of the free software community and its resistance to the enclosure of code will prove particularly valuable where participation and regulation are concerned. [ more ]
The quantified selfie
Control The image of a single face pouting at the camera on a phone clumsily extended to the perfect angle: this is just the beginning of the story, writes Nishant Shah. Every selfie triggers an avalanche of data that is collated and consolidated beyond your imagination or control. [ more ]
Machine writing
From meta-knowledge to artificial intelligence
Remix The latest machine writing may be more technologically heavy-handed than, say, the creation of "portmanteau words" in Lewis Carroll's "Through the Looking Glass". But some of the linguistic inventiveness generated by machines is no less enchanting, finds Alessandro Ludovico. [ more ]
"Chernobyl should have been preserved as a cultural object"
A conversation with Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi
Film Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, celebrated Ukrainian director Myroslaw Slaboschpyzkyj talks about his past and forthcoming film projects relating to the Zone; as well as the clash of film-making cultures with which all today's directors must contend. [Italian version added] [ more ]
The reel world
Film Filmmakers who push back at social conventions take risks with their careers and, sometimes, frighten their audiences. Nikki Baughan speaks to leading directors Susanne Bier (Denmark) and Haifaa Al Mansour (Saudi Arabia) about using the big screen to challenge ways of life. [ more ]