The ordinary state of emergency

The ends of democracy At a time when the global pull of democracy has never been stronger, the crisis of democracy has become acute. Eurozine has collected articles that make the problems of democracy so tangible that one starts to wonder if it has a future at all, as well as those that return to the very basis of the principle of democracy. [more]

The EU: Broken or just broke? Brought on by the global economic recession, the eurocrisis has been exacerbated by serious faults built into the monetary union. Contributors discuss whether the EU is not only broke, but also broken -- and if so, whether Europe's leaders are up to the task of fixing it. [more]

Hungary In recent years, Hungary has been a constant concern for anyone interested in European politics. We have collected articles published in Eurozine on recent developments in Hungary and broader issues relating to Hungarian politics, history and culture. [more]

The public sphere in the making The public sphere is not something given; it is made - over and over again. But which actors are involved and what roles do they play? Is there a difference between an intellectual and an expert? And in which media or public space does the debate take place? [more]

Arrivals/Departures: European harbour cities Harbour cities develop distinct modes of being that not only reflect different cultural traditions and political and social self-conceptions, but also contain economic potential and communicate how they see themselves as part of the larger structure that is "Europe". [more]

European histories (2): Concord and conflict Broadening the question of a common European narrative beyond the East-West divide. How are contested interpretations of historical and recent events activated in the present, uniting and dividing European societies? [more]

Changing media -- Media in change Media change is about more than just the "newspaper crisis" and the iPad: property law, privacy, free speech and the functioning of the public sphere are all affected. On a field experiencing profound and constant transformation. [more]

Media landscapes: Western Europe Despite the Internet's growing significance as vehicle of freedom of expression, public service broadcasting and the press will remain for some time the visible face of the watchdog on power. In western Europe, the traditional media need to prove they are still capable of performing this role. [more]

The bonfire of the universities University strikes coincide with the ten-year anniversary of the Bologna process. Contributions to the debate enflaming (not only) Europe from Gesine Schwan, Marion von Osten, Richard Munch, Boaventura de Sousa Santos, Nina Power and others. [more]

Climate of change? Social agreement about the necessity of radical ecological change may be unprecedented, yet rhetoric and reality go their separate ways. On the politics of global warming. [more]

Post-secular Europe From the cartoon crisis and minaret ban to the multiculturalism debate: on the politics of post-secular Europe. [more]

The malady of infinite aspiration Sound in principle or sick at heart? Articles on the financial crisis analyse the crisis of contemporary capitalism. [more]

Dilemma 89 1989: not only historic moment of liberation, but also political and social dilemma for the present day. [more]

Media landscapes: Central and eastern Europe How media autonomy in Europe's newer democracies is inhibited by market forces and continuing political intervention. [more]

European histories European solidarity requires a common history that accommodates the experiences of East and West. [more]

Shared space, divided society Texts on the issues of migration and cultural diversity, far beyond the common dichotomy of multicultural segregation and assimilation. [more]

Decentring Europe Any reinvention of Europe that takes into account the complexities of it's place in a globalized world must contain a critique of Eurocentrism. [more]

Olympic indifference The Beijing Olympics 2008 were unusual insofar as no country boycotted them. Eurozine compiles articles on sport, politics and protest. [more]

1968: Beyond soixante-huit "In retrospect, the great event of 1968 in Europe was not Paris, but Prague." Articles on 1968 in Czechoslovakia, Poland, Russia, Ukraine... [more]

Illiberal Europe Populist politics are on the rise in Europe. Ivan Krastev, G.M.Tamás, Ralf Dahrendorf, Jacques Rupnik and others on democratic illiberalism. [more]

Cultural citizenship Cultural citizenship responds to the multicultural context of contemporary societies: texts by Ivaylo Ditchev, Charles Taylor, Rada Ivekovic... [more]